Weather
Invest In Your Valley
Sports
Video
Contests
Back To School
COVID-19 Updates
KVLY Livestream
Closings
Request Closings Login
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Entertainment
Economy
Education
Environment
Science
Technology
COVID-19 Updates
Back To School
KVLY Livestream
KX4 Livestream
Fargo CW Livestream
CBS News Live
City Of Fargo Livestream
Healthier Me
Election Results
Weather
Maps
River Levels
Road Conditions
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Cash Wise Photo Contest
Skycam Network
Headlines
Sports
Scoreboard
Bison Huddle
Bison Football Show
UND Corner
Sports Videos
About Us
Meet the Team
News/Weather App Support
Valley News Live Jobs
Advertise With Us
Invest In Your Valley
VNL Ad Solutions
Video
POVnow
North Dakota Today
Valley Today
Community
Community Calendar
What's On
NBC
CBS All Access
CW
MeTV
Heroes & Icons
Contests
VNL Deals
VNL Employment
Submit Photos & Video
Full Court Press with Greta VanSusteren
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Midwest Grill'n
Mr. Food
2 weather alerts in effect
Advertisement
NDT - My Nurish
By
Cordell Wagner
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT
|
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.
Latest News
North Dakota Today
NDT - Sound Financial Decisions in College
Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By
Cordell Wagner
NDT - Sound Financial Decisions in College
North Dakota Today
NDT - 4th Year Anniversary Celebration with Premier Aesthetics
Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By
Cordell Wagner
NDT - 4th Year Anniversary Celebration with Premier Aesthetics
North Dakota Today
NDT - Importance of Reading
Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By
Cordell Wagner
NDT - Importance of Reading
North Dakota Today
NDT - Family Cell Phone Contact for Tweens
Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By
Cordell Wagner
NDT - Family Cell Phone Contact for Tweens
News
332 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths reported in Minnesota
Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By
Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Updated COVID-19 data for Minnesota.
Latest News
North Dakota Today
NDT - Addies’ Royal Cupcake Stand
Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By
Cordell Wagner
NDT - Addies' Royal Cupcake Stand
North Dakota Today
NDT - Top Talkers
Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By
Cordell Wagner
NDT - Top Talkers
News
After being arrested on state charges, Minnesota man now indicted on federal charges related to child porn
Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By
Joshua Peguero
A man from Thief River Falls, Minnesota is now facing several federal charges related to child pornography after he was arrested in February on six state charges.
News
Valley News Live at 6:00PM: FPS Hybrid
Updated: 1 hour ago
FPS Hybrid
News
Need help finding your polling place in MN? We’ve got you covered!
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Jordan Schroeer
If you’ve requested a mail-in ballot, it needs to be postmarked by Aug. 11 to be counted, or you can drop it off at your local election office by 3 p.m. on Aug. 11 as well.