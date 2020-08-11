FM venues hit hard by pandemic, FARGODOME expects $1 million deficit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The pandemic has led to the loss of some big dollars locally, with the FARGODOME projecting a million dollar deficit this year because of lost revenue.

Big names such as Elton John, Cher, Maroon 5, and Guns and Roses have either cancelled or postponed shows at the FARGODOME. There’s also an uncertainty over the fall football season for high schools and colleges.

Other venues in the Valley have also experienced similar losses.

Scott Kuster of Thompson, North Dakota had a show he was looking forward to at the Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater in Moorhead.

“Alabama was going to be in Moorhead, and it’s the 50th anniversary so it was like a pretty big concert,” Kuster said.

Kuster said he paid nearly $400 for tickets back in March and emails he provided show the concert that was originally scheduled for June 6 at Bluestem was postponed to June of 2021.

Fast forward to August, and Kuster said he still hasn’t received a refund from show organizers and wishes to get his money back.

“They offered me a check if I needed it right away. I just want them to refund my credit card because I don’t trust them sending me a check,” Kuster said.

Several events were either postponed or canceled at the FARGODOME.

Last year a total of 520,000 people walked through the FARGODOME and this year it’s at 95,000 so far, according to General Manager Rob Sobolik.

“Our biggest expenses are our energy, whether it’s heating or cooling, or electricity,” Sobolik said.

Sobolik said they came into the year projecting a budget operating surplus around $250,000.

“We’ll definitely be operating into a deficit this year for 2020. And that’ll likely be in the million dollar range or so,” Sobolik said.

Besides big name concerts not happening in 2020, several other money making events were cancelled or postponed, including high school playoff games and the Fargo Marathon.

“The FARGODOME does have a surplus of $40 million in investment funds,” Sobolik said. Money that puts the venue in a strong financial position to weather the economic storm.

Sobolik added there are discussions with North Dakota State University to host up to three Bison football games this fall with people in attendance.

As for Bluestem Amphitheater, Jade Presents, which manages the venue, told Valley News Live it was investigating the issue with Scott Kuster’s refund.

