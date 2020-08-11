Federal Transit Administration awards $15 million to Revitalize North Dakota Bus Infrastructure

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will award approximately $15 million in transit infrastructure funding to improve the safety and reliability of North Dakota’s bus systems and enhance mobility for transit riders.

The funding supports projects to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment, as well as projects to purchase, rehabilitate, and construct bus-related facilities.

The following project in North Dakota will receive funding from FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program:

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will receive approximately $15 million for rural systems to purchase new buses that have exceeded their useful life. The new vehicles will improve the safety and reliability of transit service for residents in Bismarck-Mandan, Fargo-Moorhead, Grand Forks-East Grand Forks and other communities throughout the state.

Demand for FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program far exceeded available funds, as FTA received 282 applications totaling approximately $1.8 billion in funding requests, from 51 states and territories. Project proposals were evaluated based on criteria outlined in the Notice of Funding Opportunity.

