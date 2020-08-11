Advertisement

Fargo police warns of stimulus package scams

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a scam involving a second stimulus package.

The post comes as a warning from the Federal Trade Commission which says, “As we publish this post, a second stimulus package has not yet been finalized by Congress. While there’s a lot we don’t know, we do know a few things about what scammers do when this kind of uncertainty is in the headlines.”

Here is some information from the FTC on how you can spot a scam:

- If there’s another stimulus payment, you won’t have to pay to get it. Nobody will call to ask for your Social Security, bank account, or credit card number. Expect any stimulus program to look a lot like the first one: people who qualify would get money direct deposited, or you’d get a debit card or check mailed to the address you use for your taxes. The details will follow, if a bill gets signed into law. In the meantime, don’t pay to get any economic impact payment, and keep your personal information to yourself.

- Don’t pay for job “opportunities.” Scammers also pay for online ads, promising you ways to earn money online. But do your research before you sign up — and certainly before you pay.

- Never pay up front for mortgage help. In fact, it’s illegal for companies to charge you before they help you with your mortgage — but that doesn’t stop scammers from trying. If you find yourself behind on your mortgage, talk with your mortgage servicer right away to see what options you have. And whether you own or rent, it’s worth talking with a legal services organization if you feel like things are taking a hard turn south toward foreclosure or eviction.

If you spot any of these scams, please report it to the FTC by clicking here.

