Fargo police warns of customer service scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scammers are creating fake customer service information for popular companies and paying for it to show up in your search results.

The Fargo Police Department posted about this scam on its Facebook page as a warning from the Federal Trade Commission.

When you contact the scammers, they’ll offer to “resolve” the problem you may have if you wire money to them or send gift cards. They might also ask for your personal information or get remote access to your computer.

The FTC is offering some information on ways to protect yourself from this type of scam:

- Check the product packaging. If you still have it, the packaging, manual, or other print material for your product is a good source of real customer service information.

- Visit the company’s official website for contact information. Type the company’s website address directly into your browser. That will get you to the company’s website to look for customer service contact information —maybe a phone number, email address, or a way to submit a message directly through their website. If you use a search engine to find the company, double check the URL to be sure you’ve found the company’s official site, not a scammer’s site.

- Never wire money, send gift cards, or give your account password in exchange for customer service help. No legitimate company will ask you to send gift cards or wire money, or give your password in exchange for customer service help. Hang up on anyone who does.

If you spot a scam, please report it here.

If you gave personal information to a business imposter, head to IdentityTheft.gov for a free, personal recovery plan and advice on how to protect your wallet.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.