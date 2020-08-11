Advertisement

Car vs. motorcycle crash sends man to hospital in Grand Forks

Generic ambulance
Generic ambulance(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 78-year-old man is facing a ticket for driving under suspension and failure to yield, after a car vs. motorcycle crash that sent one man to the hospital.

Grand Forks Police say Grayden Pederson made a turn in a parking lot off of S. Washington Monday night so he could turn around, but he then ran into a motorcycle.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist from Grand Forks was taken to the hospital, his injuries are unknown.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Fargo approved hybrid plan for the start of school

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Students will be learning in and out of the classroom.

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 10 - Part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Aug 10

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 10 - Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Aug 10

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Return to learn plan in West Fargo

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 10 - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Summit League postpones fall sports to Spring 2021

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Egan
The Summit League President's Council voted unanimously this afternoon to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports

News

Explosion at Grand Forks dealership caught on camera; ex-employee sentenced to prison

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Newly released video gives us an inside look on how a prank at a Grand Forks dealership led to a fireball explosion, causing an injury. Jobe Jay Lunski, 26, was sentenced to prison last week

News

Point of View August 10 - Part 1

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4