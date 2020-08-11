Car vs. motorcycle crash sends man to hospital in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 78-year-old man is facing a ticket for driving under suspension and failure to yield, after a car vs. motorcycle crash that sent one man to the hospital.

Grand Forks Police say Grayden Pederson made a turn in a parking lot off of S. Washington Monday night so he could turn around, but he then ran into a motorcycle.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist from Grand Forks was taken to the hospital, his injuries are unknown.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.