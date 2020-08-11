Advertisement

Bismarck-Mandan community rally together after another devastating apartment fire in Mandan

Eagle Ridge apartment fire in Mandan
Eagle Ridge apartment fire in Mandan(Daniel Burbank)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been more than a year since the Sunset Bluffs apartment fire, another fire in a newly constructed apartment building right next door has burned.

Some residents are finding themselves in the same situation, no food, clothes or even a place to call home. But during difficult times, communities come together. It’s deja vu for residents of Eagle Ridge Apartments.

"Not again, here we are again...and we just got everything situated," said Eagle Ridge Apartment resident, Shanteisha Austin.

Shanteisha Austin said she and her family of five survived last year's Sunset Bluffs fire only to lose everything a second time.

"I've been through a lot in life so I'm kinda resilient and kinda know how to stay strong and keep my composure but I'm very hurt. We've very- we're hurt," said Austin.

Relief organizers from last years fire returned to help Eagle Ridge Apartment residents.

"It's even more devastating, if that's possible, than last year," said fire relief effort, Patty Barrette.

Patty Barrette says they're focusing on immediate needs over the next 24-48 hours but will meet this morning to come up with a long term strategy.

"So we can sit down in the morning," said Barrette, to her organizing team.

The American Red Cross in assisting families and the Sunset Apartment fire relief effort. They will start accepting donations again on Tuesday morning at the Blackstone Hotel, but are looking for a warehouse to accommodate supplies. Relief effort organizers said they plan to release more information through their Facebook page. Just search “Sunset Apartment Fire Official.”

