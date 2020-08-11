Bismarck man accused of causing brain injury to infant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s office arrested a 25-year-old man accused of causing a brain injury to an infant less than a year old.

The mother told deputies she had picked up her child from Harley Peltier’s residence after he was babysitting on Aug. 1.

Deputies say shortly after being picked up the infant stopped breathing.

According to court documents, the infant had multiple brain bleeds and bruises on his body.

The mother told deputies she had seen Peltier shake the baby in the car seat before, but described it as minimum.

When questioned by deputies, Peltier denied causing any injuries to the baby. However, he changed his story and said he has had two blackout incidents in the past where he remembered holding people by the throat.

Peltier denied any blackout to police when the infant was injured.

Deputies say the injuries the infant endure are a result of being shaken.

Peltier is charged with child abuse, he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

