Best tech supply deals for hybrid learning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The rush is on for families running to store shelves in preparation for the new school year. Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools have decided on in-person and distancing learning approaches this fall.

There are nearly three weeks left until the first day of school, and money-savvy parents across the Valley are keeping their eyes peeled for the best school supply deals.

"We got the regular stuff notebooks, pencils, markers, glue," said Fargo mother, Ruby Garcia.

Her list will be a little longer this year thanks to the impact of COVID-19.

Face masks are included, and tech accessories are also important as students gear up their online learning portion.

"Then, we went ahead and purchased some earphones to make sure that we can cancel outside noise," said Garcia.

Garcia is prepping her son Xavier for distance learning. She's among many parents on the lookout deals on blue light glasses, routers and laptops with storage.

"This is so new to us; we don't know what it's going to be like. It's new to everybody; I guess so we'll have to see how it works," said Garcia.

The deals are out there. Whether its Target's low prices on notebooks, pencils, WiFi routers and kids' desks to Walmart's deals on kids' fashion, dorm room essentials, office supplies and tech.

"You definitely want to start saving up those coupons," said Fargo mother, Bonnie Giles. "There are places where other couponers will actually leave for the next person to use, so they're helping out one another."

Amazon is offering up to 20 percent off AmazonBasics education products, like office supplies, backpacks and desks.

Apple is offering a free pair of AirPods when you purchase a Mac or iPad with education pricing. Those eligible can also upgrade to AirPods Pro for $90 and get discounts on accessories and AppleCare+.

Best Buy is offering student discounts on laptops, tablets and headphones.

HP is offering deals on printers, computers, laptops and backpacks.

Microsoft is offering sales on products like the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro X, as well as accessories like Surface bags and sleeves.

Old Navy is offering discounts on girls and boys clothing and school uniforms.

Target is offering low prices on back-to-school essentials like notebooks and pencils, as well as items necessary for remote learning like WiFi routers and kids' desks.

Walmart is offering low prices on kids' fashion, dorm room essentials, office supplies and tech.

To see the full list of school supplies, click here.

