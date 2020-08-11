Advertisement

Apple CEO is now a billionaire

His salary is $3 million a year
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Tim Cook has been the top executive at the world's most valuable company for nearly a decade, but he recently hit a new milestone.

Bloomberg reports Cook’s estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.

Here’s the math.

Cook has a base salary of $3 million. His Apple shares are worth about $375 million

The rest of the billion comes from his sizable stock awards and other forms of compensation.

Bloomberg based its projection of the CEO's net worth on an analysis of the company's regulatory filings.

Apple as a company is worth nearly $2 trillion.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democratic convention speakers span spectrum of US politics

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
The Democratic National Convention, a virtual production since the COVID-19 pandemic led party officials to cancel all in-person plans in Milwaukee, will feature presenters from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Republican John Kasich, a former Ohio governor who sought the GOP presidential nomination four years ago.

Coronavirus

Russia’s approval of virus vaccine greeted with some alarm

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

National

Witness couldn’t believe his eyes, as man breaks his leg base jumping off an apartment roof and crashing into 19 News station (graphic video)

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Vadaj and Michelle Nicks
A man is recovering with a broken leg after a base jumping stunt goes dangerously wrong at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

National

Alabama parents charged after child found dead in hot car

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
The pair told Franklin County deputies that they put their 3-year-old boy to bed around midnight Saturday. When they awoke Sunday around 3 p.m. they found the boy in their car.

Latest News

National

Witness couldn’t believe his eyes, as man breaks his leg base jumping off an apartment roof and cras

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
A man injures himself base jumping from an apartment roof into the side of a TV station in Cleveland.

National

GRAPHIC: Court releases body cam footage from George Floyd arrest

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The encounter between Floyd and police begins with a tap on his window. It appears to startle him.

News

Need help finding your polling place in MN? We’ve got you covered!

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
If you’ve requested a mail-in ballot, it needs to be postmarked by Aug. 11 to be counted, or you can drop it off at your local election office by 3 p.m. on Aug. 11 as well.

National

Death toll rises to 2 people from Baltimore gas explosion

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ and NATHAN ELLGREN
A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday morning, killing a woman and trapping other people in the debris. At least seven people were seriously injured, and firefighters were searching for more survivors.

National

Activist’s arrest in Portland galvanizes Black Lives Matter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrators took to the streets again Monday night and police broke up a protest outside a police precinct substation after they said protesters shined strobe lights at officers and hurled eggs and water bottles at them.

National

GRAPHIC: Body cam footage released from George Floyd arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Nearly an hour of police body camera footage of George Floyd's fatal arrest in Minneapolis was released.