After being arrested on state charges, Minnesota man now indicted on federal charges related to child porn

Benjamin Joseph Roggenbuck, 38, of Thief River Falls was indicted by a federal grand jury.
Benjamin Joseph Roggenbuck is facing both federal and state charges related to cases involving child sexual abuse.
Benjamin Joseph Roggenbuck is facing both federal and state charges related to cases involving child sexual abuse.(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is now facing several federal charges related to child pornography after he was arrested in February on six state charges.

Benjamin Joseph Roggenbuck, 38, was indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of production and attempted production of child porn, and one count each of possession of child porn and distribution of child porn, according to the United States Attorney in Minnesota’s Office.

Federal prosecutors stated Roggenbuck made his first court appearance at at U.S. District Court in St. Paul on Monday.

According to the federal indictment, Roggenbuck used or attempted to use two prepubescent kids to produce visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct sometime between the 12th and 20th of February of this year.

A prepubescent child is one who has yet to reach puberty.

Moreover, U.S. prosecutors alleged Roggenbuck knowingly distributed porn depicting minors.

According to the indictment, Roggenbuck also knowingly possessed other pornographic material depicting young children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Minnesota law enforcement first arrested Roggenbuck in February and he later admitted to sexually assaulting a boy and a girl who were under the age of 5.

On February 20, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents viewed images of naked children that Roggenbuck had allegedly emailed using a Yahoo account. Investigators later learned the pictures were of the kids he sexually assaulted.

The sexual assault of the two young children happened from January of 2012 to February of this year, according to court documents.

