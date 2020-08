MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 332 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 6 new deaths.

The death toll currently stands at 1,666. There are 337 people hospitalized due to the illness, with 147 patients in ICU.

