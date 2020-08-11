174 new Covid cases, 5 additional deaths in ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 174 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths linked to the illness.

In total, 118 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 3.0%.

There are now 1,166 active cases in North Dakota, with 55 patients hospitalized.

6,668 are listed as recovered.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from McKenzie County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Benson County – 5

Bottineau County - 1

Bowman County - 2

Burleigh County - 43

Cass County – 13

Dunn County - 1

Foster County – 1

Grand Forks County – 18

Griggs County - 1

McKenzie County - 1

McLean County – 5

Mercer County - 3

Morton County – 19

Mountrail County – 1

Ramsey County – 5

Richland County - 1

Rolette County – 9

Sioux County – 3

Slope County - 1

Stark County – 28

Steele County – 1

Stutsman County – 1

Traill County – 2

Walsh County - 2

Ward County - 3

Williams County – 4

BY THE NUMBERS

368,487 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,774 total tests from yesterday)

171,858 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,019 unique individuals from yesterday)

163,973 Total Negative (+1,847 unique individuals from yesterday)

7,885 – Total Positive (+174 unique individuals from yesterday)

It was discovered that a case from Barnes County and Cass County were incorrectly reported as positive.

1,976 - Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+53 from yesterday †)****

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

430 – Total Hospitalized (+13 individual from yesterday)

55 – Currently Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)

6,668 – Total Recovered (+234 individuals from yesterday)

118 – Total Deaths*** (+5 individual from yesterday)

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.