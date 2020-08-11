174 new Covid cases, 5 additional deaths in ND
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 174 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths linked to the illness.
In total, 118 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 3.0%.
There are now 1,166 active cases in North Dakota, with 55 patients hospitalized.
6,668 are listed as recovered.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from McKenzie County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Benson County – 5
- Bottineau County - 1
- Bowman County - 2
- Burleigh County - 43
- Cass County – 13
- Dunn County - 1
- Foster County – 1
- Grand Forks County – 18
- Griggs County - 1
- McKenzie County - 1
- McLean County – 5
- Mercer County - 3
- Morton County – 19
- Mountrail County – 1
- Ramsey County – 5
- Richland County - 1
- Rolette County – 9
- Sioux County – 3
- Slope County - 1
- Stark County – 28
- Steele County – 1
- Stutsman County – 1
- Traill County – 2
- Walsh County - 2
- Ward County - 3
- Williams County – 4
BY THE NUMBERS
368,487 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,774 total tests from yesterday)
171,858 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,019 unique individuals from yesterday)
163,973 Total Negative (+1,847 unique individuals from yesterday)
7,885 – Total Positive (+174 unique individuals from yesterday)
It was discovered that a case from Barnes County and Cass County were incorrectly reported as positive.
1,976 - Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+53 from yesterday †)****
3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**
430 – Total Hospitalized (+13 individual from yesterday)
55 – Currently Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)
6,668 – Total Recovered (+234 individuals from yesterday)
118 – Total Deaths*** (+5 individual from yesterday)
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.