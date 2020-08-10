Virtual Academy registration for Fargo students comes to a close

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The time to register for Fargo’s Virtual Academy for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year has ended.

Registration for the Virtual Academy opened Saturday, August 1, and closed Saturday, August 8.

The Virtual Academy is an option given to FPS parents to opt-out of the upcoming Restart Plan and choose full-time distance learning.

Fargo Public Schools says for parents still interested in the academy, they can reach out and the district can work with them individually.

Questions are being directed to 701.446-1077 or virtualacademy@fargo.k12.nd.us.

