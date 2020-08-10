United Way exceeds 6,000 backpack goal for student distribution

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United Way of Cass-Clay achieve the 2020 goal of collecting 6,040 backpacks filled with school supplies to provide to K-12 students in need across Cass and Clay counties.

United Way states no matter what learning looks like this fall, and where students are learning, it is important for students to have the school supplies and tools they need to be confident and successful.

The need for school supplies may even be greater this year, as many students in need depend on physically attending school to utilize supplies within the classroom.

United Way is proud of our generous community who gave to support thousands of students this school year.

Over the last two weeks, hundreds of volunteers have been working at the FARGODOME to sort supplies and pack the backpacks so they are ready for local children.

Traditionally, two large distribution events are held at the FARGODOME where thousands of students and families came to pick up their backpacks and supplies. This year, United Way of Cass-Clay has worked closely with our local school district leaders to plan 9 distribution events occurring August 11-20 where families in need can come to one of their designated, local school districts to pick up their backpacks and supplies while remaining safely in their vehicles. For specific dates and times please visit your child’s school district website or United Way website.

This new, safe, innovative way to distribution supplies requires help. RDO Truck Centers has raised their hand.

RDO Truck Centers stepped forward to donate several large vehicles and volunteer drivers to transport the school supplies to the 9 locations where they will be distributed to local families in need.

Thank you to RDO Truck Centers for your commitment and generosity – United Way of Cass-Clay is truly grateful for your help during this difficult time in our community. Because of you, we will be able to safely serve thousands of students and families in need, and ensure our local students have backpacks and school supplies needed for them to learn and succeed.

The times and days are as followed;

West Fargo Public Schools

o Tuesday, August 11: o 4-5 p.m.: Cheney Middle School (825 17th Ave E, West Fargo, Door 1)

o Thursday, August 13: o 8-9 a.m.: Willow Park Elementary School (4901 15th Ave S, Fargo, Door 1) o 11 a.m.-Noon: Aurora Elementary School (3420 9th St W, West Fargo, Door 1)

Moorhead Area Public Schools

o Monday, August 17: o 8-9 a.m.: SG Reinertsen Elementary (1201 40th Ave S, Moorhead, Door 1)

o Wednesday, August 19: o 11 a.m.-Noon: Robert Asp Elementary School (910 11th St N, Moorhead, Door 1) o 4-5 p.m.: Ellen Hopkins Elementary School (2020 11th St S, Moorhead, Door 1)

o Tuesday, August 18: o 4-5 p.m.: Davies High School (7150 25th St S, Fargo, Door 7)

o Thursday, August 20: o 8-9 a.m.: North High School (801 17th Ave N, Fargo, Door 30) o 11 a.m.-Noon: South High School (1840 15th Ave S, Fargo, Door 21)

