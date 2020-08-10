Advertisement

Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg

President Trump's execution orders this weekend has sparked confusion
President Trump's execution orders this weekend has sparked confusion
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.

"We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations - The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C.," he tweeted.

He tweeted that a decision on the location of the Aug. 27 speech will be made soon.

Both sites are federal property raising legal and ethical issues for their use in a political event. The Civil War battlefield in Pennsylvania could also resurface the president's defense of monuments to heroes of Confederacy.

Trump’s original plans to address the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, were upended by the coronavirus. Now almost the entirety of the convention will be conducted virtually.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago businesses after shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

National

Vice President Pence to make campaign stop in Tucson Tuesday

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

News

BREAKING: Body of drowned Moorhead man recovered, family and friends confirm

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Osman was kayaking when officials say his kayak flipped and Osman did not come back up.

National

Money offered for info on former ‘Tiger King’ star husband

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH
The family of a Florida man who disappeared in 1997 and who appeared on the hit TV series “Tiger King” has hired a lawyer and is offering $100,000 in exchange for information to help solve the case.

Latest News

POVnow

Moorhead Schools Releases Learning Plan

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Moorhead Public Schools released their 2020-2021 learning plan with elementary school students returning for in-person classes, middle and high school students taking on the new hybrid schedule.

National

1 dead, 4 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ
A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, firefighters said.

National

Explosion rips through Baltimore neighborhood

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Explosion levels homes, killing at least 1 and injuring 3.

Coronavirus

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.

National

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday, broadening their enforcement of a new national security law and stoking fears of a crackdown on the semi-autonomous region’s free press.