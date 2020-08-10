Suspected explosion destroys garage in Richland County

FAIRMOUNT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A garage in the Southern Valley is a total loss and fire crews think there may have been an explosion just before the building went up in flames.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the call came in just before midnight on Sunday, Aug. 9 from a home on the south side of Fairmount, ND.

Fire crews found the garage fully engulfed, and there was debris scattered all around the building which makes it look like an explosion happened.

There are no reports of injuries and the state fire marshal is being called in to investigate.

