Sturgis arrests and crashes keep pace with last year

(AP) - South Dakota authorities have reported the first haul of crashes, arrests and citations from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the western part of the state.

The annual rally started on Friday, drawing thousands of maskless riders to the streets and bars of Sturgis.

Organizers say they expect fewer visitors than in other years. But the Department of Public Safety reports the number of arrests, citations and accidents has kept pace with last year.

So far, police in the region have reported 18 crashes, which is down from last year’s mark of 20. None have been fatal.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

