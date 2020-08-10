Advertisement

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season

The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Big Ten has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season, the Detroit Free Press reported Monday.

The newspaper cited multiple people with knowledge of the decision.

The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic, according to the Free Press.

Sportscaster Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday that Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools that voted to play.

Sources told the Free Press that a formal announcement is expected Tuesday.

The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By THALIA BEATY
Authorities say a massive fire engulfed celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s New York home.

Coronavirus

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

News

Documents: 3-year-old girl had drugs in her system, Red Lake man’s story on injuries didn’t add up

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Investigators found drugs in the body of a 3-year-old girl who they say was abused by Edward Duane Fairbanks, 29, of Red Lake back in June.

News

News - Search continues for a man believed to have drowned in a Minnesota lake - August 10

Updated: 42 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Drug deal gone bad led to Fargo death investigation - August 10

Updated: 42 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 10

Updated: 42 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 10 - Part 1

Updated: 42 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - U.S. Now has more than 5 million COVID-19 cases - August 10

Updated: 42 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Back To School

News - Fargo Public Schools starting fall semester with hybrid learning

Updated: 42 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

National

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities broadened their enforcement of a new national security law on Monday, arresting media tycoon Jimmy Lai, searching the headquarters of his Next Digital group and carting away boxes of what they said was evidence.