Advertisement

Recent court filings show 3 people charged for taking part in Fargo riot

Zacharia Michael Vernon Coss, 22 of Alexandria, Minnesota; Vyamungu Claude, 23 of Fargo; and Nicolai Kevin Westrum, 20; were all formally charged Friday
Downtown Fargo riot on May 30
Downtown Fargo riot on May 30(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero and Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people have been charged for actions they each took during the May 30 riot.

Zacharia Michael Vernon Coss, 22 of Alexandria, Minnesota; Vyamungu Claude, 23 of Fargo; and Nicolai Kevin Westrum, 20; were all formally charged Friday, according to Cass County District Court records.

The events of May 30 began with peaceful protest, but then later turned violent with several downtown Fargo businesses looted and damaged.

Westrum is charged with felony arming rioters, felony conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, felony attempt to commit simple assault on a peace office, misdemeanor engaging in a riot, misdemeanor criminal trespass, as well as misdemeanor disobedience of public safety orders.

Court documents alleged that surveillance video from downtown businesses show Westrum jumping up and down on a dumpster in the middle of 1st Ave. N., as well as surveillance video showing Westrum throwing rocks at officers.

Moreover, other video showed Westrum throwing chairs out of JL Beers, which reported more than $18,000 in damages due to the May 30th riot.

A warrant is currently out for Westrum’s arrest.

Claude was charged with engaging in a riot and failure to obey public safety under riot conditions, which are both class A misdemeanors.

According to investigators, Claude was seen taking a city-owned garbage can on May 30 and throwing it down the sidewalk. He was also reportedly caught throwing an object in the direction of police.

Police also said Claude was captured on video sitting with former Fargo Police Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson, who resigned in June after going undercover without permission. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations is currently looking into Osmundson’s actions on that day.

During an interview with police on July 16, Claude admitted to throwing the garbage can and an object at police. Yet, he said he didn’t cause any damage to property nor did he hurt any police officer.

Coss, on the other hand, was charged with burglary, disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions, and engaging in a riot. Burglary is a class C felony.

Police identified Coss as participating in the riot through a picture shared on the department’s Facebook page.

According to court documents, Coss was caught on video entering JL Beers in downtown Fargo without a shirt, showing a tattoo across his stomach that read “Drunk Life.”

Police reportedly used video evidence from a drone officers flew and JL Beers surveillance to identify Coss.

Investigators alleged in court filings Coss filled his pockets and hands with beer bottles and then walked out of JL Beers.

All three have not been arrested by police as of this publication.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Forks COVID-19 testing event to be held Friday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
COVID-19 testing event will be held in Grand Forks.

News

3:30PM Live Webstream: Governor Doug Burgum News Conference

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By David Spofford
3:30PM Live Webstream: Governor Doug Burgum News Conference

News

Grand Forks Marathon 2020 is virtual-only event

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Grand Forks Marathon cancelled the live, in-person portion of the event and will proceed with a virtual option only in 2020.

News

BREAKING: Body of drowned Moorhead man recovered, family and friends confirm

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Osman was kayaking when officials say his kayak flipped and Osman did not come back up.

Latest News

POVnow

Moorhead Schools Releases Learning Plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Moorhead Public Schools released their 2020-2021 learning plan with elementary school students returning for in-person classes, middle and high school students taking on the new hybrid schedule.

News

Documents: 3-year-old girl had drugs in her system, Red Lake man’s story on injuries didn’t add up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Investigators found drugs in the body of a 3-year-old girl who they say was abused by Edward Duane Fairbanks, 29, of Red Lake back in June.

News

News - Search continues for a man believed to have drowned in a Minnesota lake - August 10

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Drug deal gone bad led to Fargo death investigation - August 10

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food Toasty S'mores Pie - August 10

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 10

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4