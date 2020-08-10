Recent court filings show 3 people charged for taking part in Fargo riot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people have been charged for actions they each took during the May 30 riot.

Zacharia Michael Vernon Coss, 22 of Alexandria, Minnesota; Vyamungu Claude, 23 of Fargo; and Nicolai Kevin Westrum, 20; were all formally charged Friday, according to Cass County District Court records.

The events of May 30 began with peaceful protest, but then later turned violent with several downtown Fargo businesses looted and damaged.

Westrum is charged with felony arming rioters, felony conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, felony attempt to commit simple assault on a peace office, misdemeanor engaging in a riot, misdemeanor criminal trespass, as well as misdemeanor disobedience of public safety orders.

Court documents alleged that surveillance video from downtown businesses show Westrum jumping up and down on a dumpster in the middle of 1st Ave. N., as well as surveillance video showing Westrum throwing rocks at officers.

Moreover, other video showed Westrum throwing chairs out of JL Beers, which reported more than $18,000 in damages due to the May 30th riot.

A warrant is currently out for Westrum’s arrest.

Claude was charged with engaging in a riot and failure to obey public safety under riot conditions, which are both class A misdemeanors.

According to investigators, Claude was seen taking a city-owned garbage can on May 30 and throwing it down the sidewalk. He was also reportedly caught throwing an object in the direction of police.

Police also said Claude was captured on video sitting with former Fargo Police Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson, who resigned in June after going undercover without permission. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations is currently looking into Osmundson’s actions on that day.

During an interview with police on July 16, Claude admitted to throwing the garbage can and an object at police. Yet, he said he didn’t cause any damage to property nor did he hurt any police officer.

Coss, on the other hand, was charged with burglary, disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions, and engaging in a riot. Burglary is a class C felony.

Police identified Coss as participating in the riot through a picture shared on the department’s Facebook page.

According to court documents, Coss was caught on video entering JL Beers in downtown Fargo without a shirt, showing a tattoo across his stomach that read “Drunk Life.”

Police reportedly used video evidence from a drone officers flew and JL Beers surveillance to identify Coss.

Investigators alleged in court filings Coss filled his pockets and hands with beer bottles and then walked out of JL Beers.

All three have not been arrested by police as of this publication.

