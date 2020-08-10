Pickup smashes into Moorhead gas station, driver taken to hospital

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A south side Moorhead gas station has a pickup sticking out of it after a man drove into the store, causing serious damage.

Police say the call came in around 8 Sunday night to the Casey’s in the 1700 block along 30th Ave. S.

The crash, pictured above, injured the driver and he had to be taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Police say it looks like the man veered off 30th Ave. and smashed into the west side of the building.

The crash is still under investigation and no other information is being released.

