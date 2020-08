New executive order extends driver license renewals beyond August 31

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum today announced all renewals for driver licenses, which expired March 1 or later, have been extended and will follow a phased schedule. The deadline for vehicle registrations remains August 31.

This new executive order takes the place of Executive Order 2020-36 which extended expiration dates for vehicle registration and driver licenses to August 31.

North Dakota law enforcement agencies and private sector businesses operating in this state are directed to recognize any North Dakota driver’s license that expired after March 1, 2020, or a license that will expire by December 31, 2020, as valid, based upon the renewal schedule below.

Licenses that expired in March, April or May 2020 must be renewed no later than September 30, 2020.

Licenses which expired in June 2020 must be renewed no later than October 31, 2020.

Licenses that expired, or will expire, in July, August, September or October 2020 must be renewed no later than November 30, 2020.

Licenses that expire in November and December 2020 must be renewed no later than December 31, 2020.

