ND man dies in motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County

NEAR PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A 30-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County.

The sheriff’s department says it happened around 2:45 Monday morning along Co. Hwy. 34 just west of Perham.

Authorities say Douglas Hudson of Wahpeton, ND was going down the highway on his motorcycle when he ran off the road.

The crash report doesn’t have any other information.

