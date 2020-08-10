Moorhead Schools Releases Learning Plan
Published: Aug. 10, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Public Schools released their 2020-2021 learning plan with elementary school students returning for in-person classes, middle and high school students taking on the new hybrid schedule. All schedules are subject to change and may involve shortened school days. In additional, all students (5+) are required to wear masks.
