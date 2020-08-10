Makeup funeral services held for local veterans buried during pandemic

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Our veterans give so much to this country. The final tribute when they pass is something that’s earned. But, many were stripped of that because of the pandemic.

Saturday, these veterans and their families were given the send-off they deserve.

"When it comes down to it and the metal meets the meat, we are going to be here to do what's necessary to honor our fallen," United Patriotic Bodies Commander Jason Hicks says.

A long overdue and final salute for fallen heroes who serve to give us our freedom. Heroes like Roger A. Nelson, who passed late last December.

“He was the best brother I could have ever asked for, or half brother,” Gary Varberg says. “But we were closer than any brothers ever could have been.”

Varberg was there to pay tribute to his brother's service. They served in Iraq together, decades in the Guard together.

"Closure, maybe a little bit," Varberg says. "Mainly to salute his military history and his duty."

Nelson was just one of the many veterans who wasn't given military rights and honors when he was buried at the Fargo National Cemetery during the global pandemic.

"This means we get to say our final goodbye to our brothers and sisters," Fargo Honor Guard Chaplain Russel Stabler says.

Every half-hour, three volleys and playing of the taps for 14 different families.

Volunteers saying it's important to give honors individually, rather than having a mass ceremony. As all veterans individually served at separate times.

"It's a sense of honor and duty," Hicks says. "That's why we are out here today. It is our honor to conduct this duty."

A debt to fallen heroes that can never be repaid.

United Patriotic Bodies and Fargo Honor Guard volunteers were at the cemetery from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

