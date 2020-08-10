Grand Forks Marathon 2020 is virtual-only event

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This year’s Grand Forks Marathon will now be a virtual-only event.

In a news release Race Director, Rachel Hellyer said, “After much research, discussion, and thoughtful consideration, the Grand Forks Marathon committee has determined that the health and safety of our participants, volunteers and others is not something we are willing to risk in order to hold an in-person event in 2020.”

Registered runners have four options in moving forward:

1. Transfer to a virtual race: To participate virtually, you do not need to do anything – your entry will be converted to virtual on August 31st. Participants will have September 1-30 to complete their run.

2. Defer to 2021: This option will confirm your registration for the 2021 Marathon Weekend.

3. Donate your entry: The Grand Forks Marathon is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. If you choose this option, your registration fee will be donated to local youth charities we support like BIO Girls, Grand Forks YMCA, Grand Forks Parks & Recreation, and more. You may also be able to claim your registration fee as a donation on your income tax.

4. Receive a refund: Those who wish to receive a refund should email the race director at director@gfmarathon.com. Refunds minus processing fees will be processed by September 30th, 2020.

