Grand Forks COVID-19 testing event to be held Friday

Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health, in collaboration with the University of North Dakota (UND), the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) and with support from the North Dakota National Guard, will host Coronavirus (COVID-19) walk-up testing event.

Testing will take place on Friday, August 14th, at UND’s High Performance Center, 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks.

The testing will be open to Grand Forks Public Schools faculty and staff from 10:00 am – 11:00 am and open to the general public from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

People ages 5 and older are welcome to participate, even if you do not have symptoms.

Additional event details:

  • Registration prior to arrival at the event is required: testreg.nd.gov.
  • Please note that pre-registering does not guarantee a test.
  • The goal of the event is to test 600 people.
  • There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.
  • Proof of residency will not be required.
  • The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time in line may be longer.
  • Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.
  • Those participating in testing must be at least 5 years old.
  • Face coverings or masks are required and six-foot distancing is expected.

For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the NDDoH hotline at 1-866-207-2880 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday - Saturday or Grand Forks Public Health at 701-787-8100, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday. 

