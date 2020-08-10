FIRST ALERT: LATE WEEK STORMS RETURNING

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Comfortable with highs only in the 70s and 80s Tuesday under mostly clear skies. Temperatures then warm a little, into the 80s for most, on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Can’t rule out isolated storms far south on Tuesday night and in our western counties late Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Clouds and humidity increase on Thursday, and we could see some showers and storms developing in the PM hours on Thursday. Storms could be severe. Highs will be a bit warmer Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. Friday again brings the chance of some spotty strong to severe storms.

First Alert Weather Day: THURSDAY (First Alert StormTeam)

SUNDAY: Cooler and drier air looks to return for the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday will be cooler, in the 70s for most. High pressure and clear skies continue on Sunday. Highs will be fairly seasonable for this time of year, in the 70s to near 80 for a few in the south and west.

MONDAY: Sunny and dry weather continue across the region. Temperatures will gradually warm a bit into the early part of the new workweek, with highs 75 to 80 for most on Monday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Clear and dry with cool conditions all night. Very low dew points mean rapidly cooling air. Give the A/C a break with lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 58. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 61. High: 85.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of strong to severe storms. Low: 69. High: 86.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with chance of strong to severe storms. Humid. Low: 68. High: 82.

SATURDAY: Cooler and drier afternoon! Sun increases as temps decrease. Low: 58. High: 77.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 54. High: 76.

MONDAY: Sunny and swell. Low: 51. High: 79.

