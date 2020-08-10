Fire in Mahnomen, MN shuts down Main Street

MAHNOMEN, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are asking people to avoid parts of Mahnomen Monday morning after a fire along Main Street.

The city posted on Facebook, saying the fire started around 3:15 Monday morning at a business, but it was under control by 8 a.m.

Crews are remaining on scene and some roads are still blocked.

The city says it will release more information on where exactly the fire happened and a potential cause a little later in the day.

