Advertisement

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

A fire broke out at Rachael Ray's New York home.
A fire broke out at Rachael Ray's New York home.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a massive fire engulfed celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s New York home.

KRQE-TV reports the Warren County sheriff said there were no injuries during the Sunday evening fire at her home in Lake Luzerne.

Photos of the house fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky.

Since April, Ray has been filming “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from the home.

Ray’s representative told USA TODAY that Ray, her husband and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Car runs into Casey’s Gas Station in Moorhead (Raw Video)

Updated: moments ago

National

More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago looting

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN
More than 100 people were arrested Monday following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city, authorities said.

News

ND man dies in motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The sheriff’s department says it happened around 2:45 Monday morning along Co. Hwy. 34 just west of Perham.

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with other employees and destroyed evidence.

Latest News

News

Fire in Mahnomen, MN shuts down Main Street

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The city posted on Facebook, saying the fire started around 3:15 Monday morning at a business along Main St., but it was under control by 8 a.m.

News

Pickup smashes into Moorhead gas station, driver taken to hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Police say it looks like the man veered off 30th Ave. and smashed into the west side of the building.

National

GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Johnson's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of multiple Republican-led Senate panels scrutinizing the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

News

Sturgis arrests and crashes keep pace with last year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
South Dakota authorities have reported the first haul of crashes, arrests and citations from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the western part of the state.

National

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities broadened their enforcement of a new national security law on Monday, arresting media tycoon Jimmy Lai, searching the headquarters of his Next Digital group and carting away boxes of what they said was evidence.

National

Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Portland, Oregon, again declared a riot Sunday night after protesters marched to a police union building, blocked the road and set dumpster fires.