Fargo man sentenced after house fire kills several animals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 26-year-old Tate Smith-Nerlien has been sentenced to serve 3 years in prison for allegedly setting his mother’s house on fire, killing multiple animals that were trapped inside.

Court documents say in October of 2019, Smith-Nerlien was arrested and charged for endangering by fire, which is a class B felony.

The fire that killed multiple animals was set on Tuesday, Oct. 29 around 11:30 p.m. at 1007 8th Ave. N.

No one was hurt in the house fire. Smith-Nerlien will get credit for already serving 285 days.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.