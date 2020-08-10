Advertisement

Drug deal gone bad led to Fargo death investigation, court documents say

Larry Darnell Evans Jr., 25, of Fargo is considered a person of interest in a death investigation.
Larry Darnell Evans Jr., 25, of Fargo is considered a person of interest in a death investigation.(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Official murder charges have been filed in a Fargo death investigation.

25-year-old Larry Evans Jr. is charged with one count of murder and another count of felony terrorizing, and 31-year-old Jonathan Hunt is charged with one count of accomplice to murder as well as terrorizing in the death investigation of 18-year-old Cameron Caleb Camacho.

Court documents say officers were called to the 1100 block of Westrac Dr. S. where both Camacho and an unidentified man were assaulted with a baseball bat.

Documents say the unidentified man was purchasing marijuana from another unidentified man when an argument began over price.

The second unidentified man told officers during the fight, Camacho struck him in the leg with a rubber mallet twice. The man told officers both Camacho and the first unidentified man ran from the scene and into a vehicle. However, witnesses told officers both Hunt and Evans came out of the apartment complex and say they saw Hunt hit the first unidentified man in the back with a baseball bat and say Evans punched Camacho in the passenger seat of the vehicle multiple times.

A maintenance man who lives in the apartment complex told officers told officers he also saw Hunt smash out windows of the vehicle, as well as hit a man with a baseball hat, and also saw Evans hit Camacho multiple times through the passenger side window.

Jonathan Hunt is currently behind bars at the Cass County Jail, however jail records indicate Larry Evans Jr. has not yet been apprehended.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

117 New cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota

Updated: moments ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Updated COVID-19 numbers for North Dakota.

News

Makeup funeral services held for local veterans buried during pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Saturday, these veterans and their families were given the send-off they deserve.

News

News -Honoring veterans August 10th

Updated: 39 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

Another Fargo man charged for taking part in May 30 riots

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
20-year-old Nicolai Kevin Westrum is charged with felony arming rioters, felony conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, felony attempt to commit simple assault on a peace office, misdemeanor engaging in a riot, misdemeanor criminal trespass, as well as misdemeanor disobedience of public safety orders.

Latest News

News

News - Car runs into Casey’s Gas Station in Moorhead (Raw Video)

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

ND man dies in motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The sheriff’s department says it happened around 2:45 Monday morning along Co. Hwy. 34 just west of Perham.

News

Fire in Mahnomen, MN shuts down Main Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The city posted on Facebook, saying the fire started around 3:15 Monday morning at a business along Main St., but it was under control by 8 a.m.

News

Pickup smashes into Moorhead gas station, driver taken to hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Police say it looks like the man veered off 30th Ave. and smashed into the west side of the building.

News

Sturgis arrests and crashes keep pace with last year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
South Dakota authorities have reported the first haul of crashes, arrests and citations from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the western part of the state.

Valley Today

Suspected explosion destroys garage in Richland County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
There are no reports of injuries and the state fire marshal is being called in to investigate.