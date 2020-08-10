Drug deal gone bad led to Fargo death investigation, court documents say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Official murder charges have been filed in a Fargo death investigation.

25-year-old Larry Evans Jr. is charged with one count of murder and another count of felony terrorizing, and 31-year-old Jonathan Hunt is charged with one count of accomplice to murder as well as terrorizing in the death investigation of 18-year-old Cameron Caleb Camacho.

Court documents say officers were called to the 1100 block of Westrac Dr. S. where both Camacho and an unidentified man were assaulted with a baseball bat.

Documents say the unidentified man was purchasing marijuana from another unidentified man when an argument began over price.

The second unidentified man told officers during the fight, Camacho struck him in the leg with a rubber mallet twice. The man told officers both Camacho and the first unidentified man ran from the scene and into a vehicle. However, witnesses told officers both Hunt and Evans came out of the apartment complex and say they saw Hunt hit the first unidentified man in the back with a baseball bat and say Evans punched Camacho in the passenger seat of the vehicle multiple times.

A maintenance man who lives in the apartment complex told officers told officers he also saw Hunt smash out windows of the vehicle, as well as hit a man with a baseball hat, and also saw Evans hit Camacho multiple times through the passenger side window.

Jonathan Hunt is currently behind bars at the Cass County Jail, however jail records indicate Larry Evans Jr. has not yet been apprehended.

