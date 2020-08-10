Documents: 3-year-old girl had drugs in her system, Red Lake man’s story on injuries didn’t add up

Advertisement

Edward Duane Fairbanks, 29, is facing four charges related to a June 8 incident.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MAHONMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Investigators found drugs in the body of a 3-year-old girl who they say was abused by a Red Lake man in June.

Edward Duane Fairbanks, 29, is facing four charges related to a June 8 incident.

According to court documents, the 3 year old showed up to Mahnomen Health Center with head trauma and several burn marks.

Fairbanks told an agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that he was alone with the child when a mattress stacked up against the wall fell on top of her.

The falling mattress reportedly caused the girl to fall back and hit her head on the table.

However, doctors determined the extent of her injuries could not have been suffered the way Fairbanks described, according to court documents.

Surveillance video investigators obtained showed on the day of the incident Fairbanks holding the child in the common hallway of the apartment building. The child was reportedly unresponsive.

The child also had several burn marks and her mother told law enforcement Fairbanks recently bought a plasma lighter, according to court documents.

She was eventually life flighted to Fargo for emergency care.

At the hospital, examiners found amphetamines in the child’s body and there was no medical explanation as to why she would have such drugs in her system, according to state investigators.

Multiple prescription medications contain amphetamines, including adderall and dexedrine.

Fairbanks was arrested last week and charged with the following:

Felony: Assault-1st Degree-Great Bodily Harm

Felony: Malicious Punishment of a Child-Great Bodily Harm

Felony: Assault-3rd Degree-Victim Under Four

Felony: Malicious Punishment of a Child-Victim Under Four

