Community Gardens of Fargo

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

If you're looking for a fun and safe way to get out of the house and meet new people, the Community Gardens of Fargo might be something for you.

They have about six different locations in town. All are welcome to volunteer in the garden.

All of the food is donated to those in need or sold at markets.

For the Latter-day Saints Missionaries, they say it's an awesome way to serve others in the community.

"I love service. I know that when Jesus Christ was on earth, he spent his whole time serving others," Missionary Taylor Lighthall says. "As missionaries, that's something that we really seek out. Opportunities to serve other people and uplift them. I'm really grateful for the opportunity I've had to serve in the gardens, to get to know people and help in a meaningful way."

The next market is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. It’s at 3910 25th St. S in Fargo.

