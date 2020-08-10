Cass County Electric Cooperative reporting power outage
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds are left without power Sunday evening.
An estimated 639 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in the rural areas of: Oriska, Page, Pillsbury, and Sibley are currently experiencing a power outage.
The cause is a transmission equipment failure.
Crews have been contacted and dispatched and are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible.
