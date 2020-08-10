Cass County Electric Cooperative reporting power outage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds are left without power Sunday evening.

An estimated 639 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in the rural areas of: Oriska, Page, Pillsbury, and Sibley are currently experiencing a power outage.

The cause is a transmission equipment failure.

Crews have been contacted and dispatched and are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible.

