Advertisement

BREAKING: Body of drowned Moorhead man recovered, family and friends confirm

Officials on scene.
Officials on scene.(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Family and friends confirm the body of the 24-year-old Moorhead man who drowned just after four Saturday afternoon on Little Detroit Lake has been recovered.

Family members confirm the man’s name is Abdulmajid Osman.

Osman was kayaking when officials say his kayak flipped and Osman did not come back up.

Search and rescue teams from throughout the area recovered Osman just after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Family members say while they are devastated by the discovery, they are thankful Osman has been found.

Stick with Valley News Live in this developing story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

Moorhead Schools Releases Learning Plan

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Moorhead Public Schools released their 2020-2021 learning plan with elementary school students returning for in-person classes, middle and high school students taking on the new hybrid schedule.

News

Documents: 3-year-old girl had drugs in her system, Red Lake man’s story on injuries didn’t add up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Investigators found drugs in the body of a 3-year-old girl who they say was abused by Edward Duane Fairbanks, 29, of Red Lake back in June.

News

News - Search continues for a man believed to have drowned in a Minnesota lake - August 10

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Drug deal gone bad led to Fargo death investigation - August 10

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

Mr. Food Toasty S'mores Pie - August 10

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 10

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 10 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - U.S. Now has more than 5 million COVID-19 cases - August 10

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 10 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Back To School

News - Fargo Public Schools starting fall semester with hybrid learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4