BREAKING: Body of drowned Moorhead man recovered, family and friends confirm

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Family and friends confirm the body of the 24-year-old Moorhead man who drowned just after four Saturday afternoon on Little Detroit Lake has been recovered.

Family members confirm the man’s name is Abdulmajid Osman.

Osman was kayaking when officials say his kayak flipped and Osman did not come back up.

Search and rescue teams from throughout the area recovered Osman just after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Family members say while they are devastated by the discovery, they are thankful Osman has been found.

