Another Fargo man charged for taking part in May 30 riots

Downtown Fargo Riots May 30
Downtown Fargo Riots May 30(Bailey Hurley)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another person is facing criminal charges after the May 30th riot in downtown Fargo.

20-year-old Nicolai Kevin Westrum is charged with felony arming rioters, felony conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, felony attempt to commit simple assault on a peace office, misdemeanor engaging in a riot, misdemeanor criminal trespass, as well as misdemeanor disobedience of public safety orders.

Court documents say surveillance video from downtown businesses show Westrum jumping up and down on a dumpster in the middle of 1st Ave. N., as well as surveillance video showing Westrum throwing rocks at officers. Documents say other video shows Westrum throwing chairs out of JL Beers. JL Beers reported over $18,000 in damage due to the May 30th riots.

A warrant is currently out for Westrum’s arrest. A mugshot is not currently available at the time of this publication.

