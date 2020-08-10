117 New cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with one new death.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.5%. 113 people have died from the illness and 48 people are currently hospitalized.

The health department says the latest victim was a woman in her 70′s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED MONDAY

Adams County – 1

Barnes County - 2

Benson County – 1

Bowman County - 2

Burleigh County - 30

Cass County – 7

Foster County – 1

Golden Valley County - 1

Grand Forks County – 6

Kidder County – 4

McHenry County – 1

McIntosh County – 7

McKenzie County - 1

McLean County – 11

Morton County – 16

Mountrail County – 5

Nelson County – 1

Ramsey County - 1

Rolette County – 1

Sheridan County - 1

Stark County – 3

Ward County - 12

Williams County – 2

