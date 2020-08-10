117 New cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with one new death.
The daily positivity rate is at 2.5%. 113 people have died from the illness and 48 people are currently hospitalized.
The health department says the latest victim was a woman in her 70′s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED MONDAY
- Adams County – 1
- Barnes County - 2
- Benson County – 1
- Bowman County - 2
- Burleigh County - 30
- Cass County – 7
- Foster County – 1
- Golden Valley County - 1
- Grand Forks County – 6
- Kidder County – 4
- McHenry County – 1
- McIntosh County – 7
- McKenzie County - 1
- McLean County – 11
- Morton County – 16
- Mountrail County – 5
- Nelson County – 1
- Ramsey County - 1
- Rolette County – 1
- Sheridan County - 1
- Stark County – 3
- Ward County - 12
- Williams County – 2
