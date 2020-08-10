Advertisement

117 New cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota

(AP Images)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with one new death.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.5%. 113 people have died from the illness and 48 people are currently hospitalized.

The health department says the latest victim was a woman in her 70′s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED MONDAY

  • Adams County – 1
  • Barnes County - 2
  • Benson County – 1
  • Bowman County - 2
  • Burleigh County - 30
  • Cass County – 7
  • Foster County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 6
  • Kidder County – 4
  • McHenry County – 1
  • McIntosh County – 7
  • McKenzie County - 1
  • McLean County – 11
  • Morton County – 16
  • Mountrail County – 5
  • Nelson County – 1
  • Ramsey County - 1
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sheridan County - 1
  • Stark County – 3
  • Ward County - 12
  • Williams County – 2

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

