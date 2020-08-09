Weather
Invest In Your Valley
Sports
Video
Contests
Back To School
COVID-19 Updates
KVLY Livestream
Closings
Request Closings Login
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Entertainment
Economy
Education
Environment
Science
Technology
COVID-19 Updates
Back To School
KVLY Livestream
KX4 Livestream
Fargo CW Livestream
CBS News Live
City Of Fargo Livestream
Healthier Me
Election Results
Weather
Maps
River Levels
Road Conditions
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Cash Wise Photo Contest
Skycam Network
Headlines
Sports
Scoreboard
Bison Huddle
Bison Football Show
UND Corner
Sports Videos
About Us
News/Weather App Support
Valley News Live Jobs
Advertise With Us
Invest In Your Valley
VNL Ad Solutions
Video
POVnow
North Dakota Today
Valley Today
Community
Community Calendar
What's On
NBC
CBS All Access
CW
MeTV
Heroes & Icons
Contests
VNL Deals
VNL Employment
Submit Photos & Video
Full Court Press with Greta VanSusteren
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Midwest Grill'n
Mr. Food
BREAKING:
Update: Crews look for body of man in Detroit Lakes
14 weather alerts in effect
Advertisement
Photo Gallery - August 9 Storms
6 miles S & 7 miles east of Valley City at about 2:25pm
(Walter Waswick)
By
David Spofford
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Streaming Now: First Alert StormTeam Weather Coverage
Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By
David Spofford
Streaming Now: First Alert StormTeam Weather Coverage
News
Update: Crews look for body of man in Detroit Lakes
Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By
Katherine Aupperle
and
Kortney Lockey
Officials are currently on scene.
News
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Search in Detroit Lakes
Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
News
News - UPDATE We’re approaching hour 6 in the search for a 23-year-old man who jumped off a floatab
Updated: 9 hours ago
Latest News
Forecast
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - August 8
Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
News
News - 10:00PM News August 8 - Part 3
Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
News
News - 10:00PM News August 8 - Part 2
Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
News
News - 10:00PM News August 8 - Part 1
Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
News
News - 6:00PM News August 8 - Part 4
Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
News
News - 6:00PM News August 8 - Part 3
Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD