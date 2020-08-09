Advertisement

NDDoH: 91 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Photo courtesy: MGN
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 91 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

There are no new deaths and the daily positivity rate is at 1.6%.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

  • Benson County – 2
  • Bottineau County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 27
  • Cass County – 12
  • Dickey County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 7
  • Kidder County - 1
  • McLean County – 2
  • Mercer County - 1
  • Morton County – 10
  • Mountrail County - 1
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Richland County - 3
  • Rolette County – 11
  • Sioux County - 5
  • Stark County – 2
  • Traill County – 1
  • Ward County - 1
  • Williams County – 2

BY THE NUMBERS

358,142 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,652 total tests from yesterday)

168,672 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,305 unique individuals from yesterday)

161,076 Total Negative (+1,217 unique individuals from yesterday)

7,596 – Total Positive (+91 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was discovered that a case from Cass County was from out of state and a case from Grand Forks County and Williams County were duplicates.

Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing**** - This number will be updated on Monday.

1.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

415 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)

47 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

6,355 – Total Recovered (+87 individuals from yesterday)

112 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

