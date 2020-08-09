MDH: 806 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 806 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 60,898.

There are also nine new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,657.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 53,568

Total cases hospitalized: 5,555

Hospitalized as of Sunday: 312

Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday: 148

