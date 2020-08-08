Advertisement

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows(Full Court Press)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday he is pushing President Donald Trump to accept the nomination for president somewhere other than the White House.

In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Meadows said discussions are ongoing and that he hopes to hold the event “miles and miles” away.

Meadows also expressed disappointment in current negotiations with House Democrats on the next relief bill. The groups have been bargaining for the last two weeks.

Meadows said the Trump administration and Republicans have been more willing to compromise.

“You know, we’ve upped the ante there, and yet we still see the Democrats dug in close to the $3 trillion mark, and that’s disappointing,” Meadows said.

Disagreements remain over mail-in voting as well. Democrats support expanded mail-in voting due to pandemic concerns, while Republicans are anxious about potential voter fraud.

Meadows pointed to recent voting in New York to make his argument.”New York, we can look back just a few weeks, taking five to six weeks to get results in some congressional races,” he said. “Can you imagine what that would be like if we were waiting on Jan. 10 or 15 for mail in ballots to get there in a presidential election? It’s very concerning.”

The interview will air this Sunday on “Full Court Press Now with Greta Van Susteren”. Check here to see how to tune in. The full, uncut interview will be available here after the show airs.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rising COVID-19 cases creating setbacks in long term care facilities

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
For several families, the last two months have been about reconnecting with loved ones they’ve been kept from. Now, a concerning surge is leading to setbacks.

Sports

MVFC President’s Council votes to postpone fall football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Egan
The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council has announced the league's schools will not conduct conference competition this fall.

POVnow

AG Ellison Fines MN Rodeo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
MN AG Keith Ellison fines a small town MN rodeo group $25,000 per infraction. Jordan Rahier joins us to talk about what they are doing in Effie, MN to defend their freedoms.

News

Male taken to hospital with serious injures after crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Authorities are investigating a crash that happened on I-94 eastbound by 45 St S Friday afternoon.

News

Girl recovering after getting hit by vehicle in Fargo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
A girl is recovering after she was hit by a vehicle in north Fargo.

Latest News

News

Watch live: Trump holds news conference from Bedminster, N.J.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Spofford
Watch live coverage as President Trump holds a news conference from his property in Bedminster, N.J.

News

News - 5:00PM News August 7 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News August 7 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

Fargo woman who’s made more than 3,000 masks helps one couple fulfill their wedding dreams amid a pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Cathy Lunde began to self-isolate in February on the advice of her doctor since she’s immunocompromised. She's managed to make more than 3,000 masks and help fulfill one wedding couple's dreams.

News

News - Fargo woman helps one couple fulfill their wedding dreams amid COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 7

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY