Rising COVID-19 cases creating setbacks in long term care facilities

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Troubling numbers from nursing homes across the state of North Dakota. This as facilities resume visitation.

“It’s still an alarming number to us,” Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force Chairman Chris Larson says. “There are facilities that have had outbreaks with their residents. We do have facilities that have backed up.”

For several families, the last two months have been about reconnecting with loved ones they’ve been kept from. Now, a concerning surge is leading to setbacks.

“It’s not good. It takes an emotional toll on residents and families. I would say in the last month, I’ve had more people shed tears on the phone than I did in the first two months of COVID,” Larson says. “It’s just getting difficult now.”

Facilities are not required by the state to go backward. With 79 active cases coming from staff and residents in the state, some are choosing to do so to protect the most vulnerable.

“If we want to stop this, we need to make good choices, we need to do handwashing and we need to wear masks,” he says.

Officials say more than 40% of COVID deaths in the nation come from nursing homes or assisted living facilities. In North Dakota, that number is over 60%.

“If that doesn’t get people to smarten up, nothing will.”

It’s unclear what kind of a spike would call for North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to reverse course for long term care facilities in the state.

