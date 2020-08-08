Advertisement

Rescue crews in Detroit Lakes

Officials on scene.
Officials on scene.(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Rescue crews and law enforcement are currently on scene of Detroit Lake in Detroit Lakes, MN off of W Lake Drive.

Police and the sheriff’s department responded to Detroit Lake around 4 Saturday for the call of a person in the water.

We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more. Stick with Valley News Live for more information.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Census Bureau drop-outs complicate door-knocking efforts

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and David Spofford
Census Bureau drop-outs complicate door-knocking efforts

Sports

Sports - UND Athletics Director Bill Chaves on 2020 MVFC Fall Football Season

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

Sports - Matt Larson Interview on 2020 MVFC Football Season

Updated: 9 hours ago

Forecast

Weather - 10:00 PM Weather Aug 7

Updated: 20 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Aug 7

Updated: 20 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 7 - Part 3

Updated: 20 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Covid-19 surge causing setbacks for long term care facilities

Updated: 20 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 7 - Part 1

Updated: 20 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 7 - Part 2

Updated: 20 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Rising COVID-19 cases creating setbacks in long term care facilities

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
For several families, the last two months have been about reconnecting with loved ones they’ve been kept from. Now, a concerning surge is leading to setbacks.