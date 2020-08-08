Advertisement

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, left, and his wife Fran, walk into their residence after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Bexley, Ohio.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, left, and his wife Fran, walk into their residence after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Bexley, Ohio.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fourth COVID-19 test result for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine came back negative Saturday after he received conflicting positive and negative results two days before, ahead of a scheduled meeting with President Trump.

The governor and first lady, Fran DeWine, were tested at Ohio State University “out of an abundance of caution” following a rollercoaster day Thursday that began with DeWine receiving a positive test result followed by two negatives. The governor announced the negative results on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, thanking “everyone who sent along good wishes.”

The Republican governor had to take a COVID-19 test Thursday morning in Cleveland as part of White House protocol for anyone scheduled to come in contact with the president. DeWine was administered a rapid point-of-care antigen test at a mobile testing site facilitated by the Republican National Committee, according to DeWine spokesperson Dan Tierney.

DeWine then headed to meet Trump at the airport to greet him.

“I was fully expecting to see the president that morning,” DeWine said in a press conference Friday. “But as we were driving to the airport to meet him, I was called and told about my positive result.”

DeWine was immediately driven back to Columbus, where the governor, his wife and four members of his staff took another test, a polymerase chain reaction test, at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

That test is the most commonly used test in the country and is considered the gold standard by medical professionals. More than 1.3 million Ohioans have been tested with it.

The result were checked twice, both negative.

The conflicting results underscore the problems with both kinds of tests and are bound to spur more questions about them. Many people in the U.S. can’t get lab results on the more accurate version for weeks, rather than the few hours it took the governor to find out.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rescue crews in Detroit Lakes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Officials are currently on scene.

National Politics

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bypassing Congress, President Donald Trump on Saturday signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

National

Ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Luke Denman and Airan Berry, both decorated former U.S. service members, were found guilty of conspiracy, trafficking in illegal arms and terrorism

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

Latest News

National

Schools face big virus test as students return to classroom

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The question of whether an infected student or staffer should trigger an automatic shutdown has divided school officials.

National

Lebanon PM to introduce bill proposing early elections amid fury over massive blast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The blast claimed at least 154 lives, wounded more than 5,000 people and laid waste to the country’s largest port and nearby areas.

National

Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway drenched in monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians stranded abroad by the pandemic skidded off, nosedived and cracked in two, leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured.

National

Portland protests persist as some bring flashes of violence

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues.

National

‘I lost all trust in restrooms:’ Calif. family finds 6-foot-long snake in toilet

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOVR Staff
Irma Zambrano says her husband went to use the restroom before work when he found the six-foot-long boa constrictor.

National

Security forces clash with protesters in Beirut

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Security forces have fired tear gas at protesters demonstrating against the government in Beirut.