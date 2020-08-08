MVFC President’s Council votes to postpone fall football season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents’ Council voted Friday to postpone the fall season, making the MVFC the third conference to postpone its season on the same day.

“Without question the most important part of our decision-making process was listening to our student-athletes and hearing their feelings,” stated Jim Tressel, chair of the MVFC Presidents Council and President at Youngstown State University. “What we clearly heard was that they want to play this year for a chance to participate in the FCS Playoffs. It’s great to know that they believe we are taking all the steps necessary to keep them safe in the process. All 11 MVFC teams weighed in with their positions on the options we considered, and all thoughts and concerns guided our thinking.”

In a release the MVFC said it will plan on an 8-game conference schedule in the spring with the hopes of culminating in the FCS Playoffs.

The MVFC President’s Council also voted that competition in Fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion, leaving the door open for teams to play non-conference games.

Both the Big Sky Conference and the Pioneer Football League announced the postponement of a fall football season earlier Friday, which eliminated any hope of a postseason tournament.

Earlier in the week the NCAA put out requirements for fall sports stating 50% of eligible teams must have a season in order to hold any postseason competition.

“This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “We will now shift our attention to doing everything within our power to provide our football student-athletes and coaches with a conference schedule and a championship opportunity in the spring. We already have begun actively engaging our fellow FCS conferences and the NCAA to join us then for what will be a unique opportunity to return to competition and compete for an FCS championship.”

The Colonial Athletic Association announced last month it would not hold conference competition in the fall but football schools were allowed to seek independent scheduling opportunities. Initially James Madison University, last year’s FCS runner-up, said it would pursue that avenue, but Friday said they had suspended all football activities and would hope for a season in the spring.

