Advertisement

MVFC President’s Council votes to postpone fall football season

The MVFC President’s Council also voted that competition in Fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion.
Missouri Valley Football Conference logo
Missouri Valley Football Conference logo(MVFC)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents’ Council voted Friday to postpone the fall season, making the MVFC the third conference to postpone its season on the same day.

“Without question the most important part of our decision-making process was listening to our student-athletes and hearing their feelings,” stated Jim Tressel, chair of the MVFC Presidents Council and President at Youngstown State University. “What we clearly heard was that they want to play this year for a chance to participate in the FCS Playoffs. It’s great to know that they believe we are taking all the steps necessary to keep them safe in the process. All 11 MVFC teams weighed in with their positions on the options we considered, and all thoughts and concerns guided our thinking.”

In a release the MVFC said it will plan on an 8-game conference schedule in the spring with the hopes of culminating in the FCS Playoffs.

The MVFC President’s Council also voted that competition in Fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion, leaving the door open for teams to play non-conference games.

Both the Big Sky Conference and the Pioneer Football League announced the postponement of a fall football season earlier Friday, which eliminated any hope of a postseason tournament.

Earlier in the week the NCAA put out requirements for fall sports stating 50% of eligible teams must have a season in order to hold any postseason competition.

“This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “We will now shift our attention to doing everything within our power to provide our football student-athletes and coaches with a conference schedule and a championship opportunity in the spring. We already have begun actively engaging our fellow FCS conferences and the NCAA to join us then for what will be a unique opportunity to return to competition and compete for an FCS championship.”

The Colonial Athletic Association announced last month it would not hold conference competition in the fall but football schools were allowed to seek independent scheduling opportunities. Initially James Madison University, last year’s FCS runner-up, said it would pursue that avenue, but Friday said they had suspended all football activities and would hope for a season in the spring.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 7

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

BREAKING: JMU suspends fall football, exploring option of playing in spring

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
James Madison University announced Friday afternoon it has suspended its 2020 fall football season and exploring the option of playing a spring season in 2021.

Bison Huddle

Sports - Missouri Valley Football Conference to postpone football to spring

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Sports

Report: Missouri Valley Football Conference to postpone football to spring

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alex Egan
The Missouri Valley Football Conference is expected to postpone football to spring, according to a report from Ross Uglem at Bison Report.

Latest News

Sports

Big Sky postpones football to spring

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alex Egan
Due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Big Sky Conference is postponing its fall 2020 football season to spring 2021.

Sports

Pioneer Football League Will Not Play This Fall

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alex Egan
The Pioneer Football League’s (PFL) Presidents Council has announced the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition in fall 2020.

Sports

Sports - 10:00 PM Sports Aug 6

Updated: 22 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 6:00 PM Sports Aug 6

Updated: 23 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Big Sky, Pioneer League both rumored to cancel fall Football

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
Multiple FCS conferences held presidents meetings Thursday to discuss the option and new guidelines required to host fall athletics. FCS National Coordinator for HERO Sports Brian McLaughlin first reported the Big Sky voted to cancel the fall season. That report was later confirmed by Stadium Networks Brett McMurphy’s sources.

Sports

The Missouri Valley Football Conference virtual media day postponed indefinitely

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
The Missouri Valley Football Conference released a statement Thursday announcing the leagues virtual media day, scheduled for Monday, August 10 has been postponed indefinitely.