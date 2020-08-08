Advertisement

Male taken to hospital with serious injures after crash

I-94 and 45 St S ax(KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Authorities are investigating a crash that happened on I-94 eastbound by 45 St S Friday afternoon.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says one male was taken to hospital with serious injures.

Troopers say two vehicles may have been involved. The crash is under investigation.

Fargo Police had the 45th St on-ramp to get on I-94 blocked off.

Our Valley News Live reporter on the scene saw a motorcycle on its side in the eastbound lane.

Stay with Valley News Live for the latest.

