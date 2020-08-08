Advertisement

Census Bureau drop-outs complicate door-knocking efforts

Bob Garick stands by the entrance to his home Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Oviedo, Fla. Garick was looking forward to being a field supervisor during the door-knocking phase of the 2020 census, but as the number of new coronavirus cases in Florida shot up last month, he changed his mind and decided not to take the job. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Bob Garick stands by the entrance to his home Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Oviedo, Fla. Garick was looking forward to being a field supervisor during the door-knocking phase of the 2020 census, but as the number of new coronavirus cases in Florida shot up last month, he changed his mind and decided not to take the job. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press and David Spofford
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Census Bureau has another challenge as widespread door-knocking for the 2020 survey begins next week. Previously-committed census takers are dropping out because of pandemic fears. The loss of these so-called door-knockers - formally known as enumerators - is happening just when the agency faces newly tightened deadlines to reach the hardest to count communities, including minorities and immigrants. Door-knockers started going out last month in a test run. Next week, the full army of 500,000 census-takers will be out in the field for the first time, knocking on the doors of households that haven’t yet responded to the census.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Protests in Beirut amid public fury over massive blast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The blast claimed at least 154 lives, wounded more than 5,000 people and laid waste to the country’s largest port and nearby areas.

Sports

Sports - UND Athletics Director Bill Chaves on 2020 MVFC Fall Football Season

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Sports - Matt Larson Interview on 2020 MVFC Football Season

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Investigation begins into India plane crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
India recovers the flight data recorder from the wreckage of the plane that crashed Friday.

Latest News

National

Rescue teams secure buildings, search for survivors days after blast in Beirut

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
CNN's Arwa Damon is with rescue teams as they secure buildings and make sure all victims have been rescued.

National

Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway drenched in monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians stranded abroad by the pandemic skidded off, nosedived and cracked in two, leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured.

National

Portland protests persist as some bring flashes of violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues.

National

At least 8 soldiers dead in blast outside Somali army base

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABDI GULED
A Somali police officer says at least eight soldiers are dead and more than 14 others wounded after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia’s capital.

National

Remains of 9 killed in California Marine sinking recovered

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The military has recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.