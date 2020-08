FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - MN AG Keith Ellison fines a small town MN rodeo group $25,000 per infraction. Jordan Rahier joins us to talk about what they are doing in Effie, MN to defend their freedoms.

MN AG Keith Ellison fines a small town MN rodeo group $25,000 per infraction. Jordan Rahier joins us to talk about what... Posted by POVnow on Friday, August 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.