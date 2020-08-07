‘You don’t deserve to live.’: Hitterdal man stabbed ex-girlfriend, hit her grandma, court documents say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Hitterdal, Minn. man is facing 10 felony charges after two women were seriously injured in rural Felton this week.

39-year-old Thaddeus Severson is charged with first degree attempted murder, kidnapping, first degree assault, burglary, threats of violence, two counts of domestic assault, second degree assault, and two counts of theft.

Documents say a Clay County Deputy spoke with a female on Aug. 3, who said she wanted her ex-boyfriend, Severson, to be trespassed from her property. The woman told the officer she and Severson had recently broken off their three-year relationship and said Severson had since been showing up uninvited and unwelcomed to her and her grandmother’s rural Felton home. The deputy outlined to Severson that he was trespassed from the residence for one year. Court documents say Severson told the officer he had no intentions of coming back.

Documents say Severson then took to Facebook on the morning of Aug. 5: ‘I waited 20 years to find that love and it was fake. Someone better come get me before I light this whole f****** world on fire.'

Just two hours after that post, a call came in for a disturbance at the female’s Felton home.

Documents say the deputy saw the female victim sitting in a chair on the driveway with her head tilted back, covered in blood and actively bleeding from her leg. The victim told the officer that there was another victim inside. When the officer went inside, he found the victim’s grandmother who said, besides being hit in the head with an object, she was alright. The officer went back to the victim outside who said she was lightheaded and was going to pass out. The victim was soon life flighted to a Fargo hospital, while her grandmother was transported via ambulance.

The officers then observed a red car at the home that had a large pool of blood in the front passenger seat and a screwdriver with tissue on it.

Documents say when officers went to speak with the younger victim at the hospital, she told them she and her grandmother were sitting outside around 10:30 or 11 that morning. She said she went inside quick when she heard a car door slam. She told investigators when she looked outside she saw Severson walking toward the house with a machete in his hands. The victim said Severson came inside the home and immediately began hitting her with closed fists, before dragging her outside by her hair. Documents say Severson held the knife up to the victim’s throat and said, ‘I’m going to kill you,’ and ‘You don’t deserve to live.’

Documents say the victim’s grandma tried to go inside the house to call 911, but Severson hit her over the head with the butt of the machete.

The younger victim said Severson then continued assaulting her by pinning her to the ground, biting her face and throat, and also strangled her. She said Severson then drug her by her hair to his car and put her inside. Documents say Severson was driving erratically and speeding with the machete in his lap. The victim told officers she tried to grab the knife, but was unsuccessful. She says Severson then grabbed her by the hair so hard she thought her neck would snap.

The defendant then drove through a wheat field and stabbed the victim in the thigh with a screw driver, documents say. The victim says she was bleeding profusely and begged Severson to take her home.

On the way, she told officers Severson threw the knife out the window. Once back at the Felton home, the victim says Severson tried to wrap her leg, saying, ‘I’m so sorry, how could I do this?’ The victim said Severson then left in her black Altima.

When officers searched a nearby field, they found a machete similar to the one the victim had described.

Documents say just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, a call came in for a stolen car near Kragnes, Minn. The caller said the suspect drove into a farmstead in a black Altima and left that vehicle for a blue pickup.

At 2:45 that afternoon, the pickup and Severson were located. When officers later spoke with Severson at the Cass County Jail, documents say Severson told officers he didn’t remember what happened.

Documents say both victims remain hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

If convicted on all charges, Severson could face over 100 years in prison.

